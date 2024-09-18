Squeaky clean Milton Keynes as just five of 75 eateries fail to get top food hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has awarded updated food hygiene ratings to 75 establishments across Milton Keynes, with only five not receiving a five-star rating.

Two restaurants, cafes and canteens in Bletchley received one star ratings when they visited by the FSA in July.

Those being Munchies (G.D Catering) at Selco Builders Merchants on Denbigh Road and Dubai Shisha Lounge at 3 Wellington Place in Bletchley.

The Three Trees pub at 144 Buckingham Road in Bletchley received four stars when it was visited in August.

A four-star rating was awarded to two takeaways - Middle East Food MK Ltd at 144 Queensway, Bletchley, and Hong Kong Take Away at 57 Dulverton Drive, Furzton.

These establishments were all visited between the end of July and the middle of September and received five stars:

Scania GB (Wilson Vale Catering) at Delaware Drive, Tongwell,

BaxterStorey - AQA at 4 Garamonde Drive, Wymbush

Burger King at 99-101 Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes

Carlo's Coffee Bar at 378a Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes

Out of Office Coffee House at 45b High Street, Stony Stratford

Inn on the Lake at Bond Avenue, Bletchley

Costa Coffee at Unit C Central Retail Park, Patriot Drive, Rooksley

IKEA at Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes

McDonalds Restaurant at Breckland, Linford Wood

Las Iguanas Trading As Super Nonna at 20 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes

KFC at M1 Motorway Service Area North, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell

LEON Milton Keynes at 1 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes

Starbucks Coffee Company at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell

Out of Office Coffee Company at 41 High Street, Newport Pagnell

Revolucion De Cuba at 21 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes

Stony Stratford Community Church at Horsefair Green, Stony Stratford

The Four Pillars Tandoori at 60 High Street, Olney

Bella Italia at 12 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes

Mr Mulligans Lost World Golf at Unit B4, Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes

Costa Coffee Ltd at Unit 1b Beacon Retail Park, Watling Street, Bletchley

McDonalds Restaurant at Stratford Road, Wolverton

McDonalds Restaurant at 41 Winchester Circle, Kingston

MK Dosa Corner at 121 Bradwell Common Boulevard, Bradwell Common

Bannatyne's Health Club at 477-488 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes

Tinkers Bridge Community Larder at 43 Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge

Faith Dimensions Ministries at The World Of Faith Ministries, 63 Stratford Road, Wolverton

John Lewis at 11 Field Walk, Central Milton Keynes

McDonalds Restaurant at Galley Lane, Little Brickhill

Slim Chickens at Unit 11 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

360 Play at Roebuck Way, Knowlhill

British Standards Institute (Baxter Storey) at Kitemark Court, Davy Avenue, Knowlhill

Dine Contract Catering at Cranswick Convenience Foods, Steinbeck Crescent, Snelshall West, Milton Keynes

Frosts Garden Centre at Newport Road, Woburn Sands

The Turing Key at Drayton Road, Newton Leys

Windmill Hill Golf Centre at Tattenhoe Lane, Bletchley

House of Chicken at 200 Whaddon Way, Bletchley

Big Rock Climbing at 1 Newmarket Court, Kingston

Pizza Express at 12 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes

Climb Quest & Base Camp Pizza at Room 2, 11 Winchester Circle, Kingston Leon

Asda Milton Keynes at Asda, Bletcham Way, Bletchley

Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Watling Street, Bletchley

OCS Group UK Ltd at Connells Group, Countrywide House, 6 Caldecotte Lake Business Park, Caldecotte Lake Drive, Caldecotte

Big Rock Climbing Centre at Factory 4, Bond Avenue, Bletchley

Prezzo at 10 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North,

TGI Fridays at 16-17 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North

Moon Under Water at Unit 10 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

The Craufurd Arms Hotel at 59 Stratford Road, Wolverton,

Mercure Milton Keynes Abbey Hill Hotel at Monks Way V4 To A5, Milton Keynes

All Bar One at 320 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes

Brewdog at 316 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes

The Lamb Inn at 20 High Street, Stoke Goldington

The Duke of Wellington at 61 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford

Furzton Lake Public House at Premier Lodge At Furzton Lake, Shirwell Crescent, Furzton

Mo's Cake Pops and Bakery at MK8

Neath Hill Indian at 9 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill

Greggs at Phoenix House, Unit 1 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes,

The House of Dough at 8 Swinfens Yard, High Street, Stony Stratford

Surabi Restaurant at 330 Conniburrow Boulevard, Conniburrow,

The Torte at MK5

Pizza Hut at 10 Duckworth Court, Oldbrook,

The Village Plaice at 198 Whaddon Way, Bletchley

Silver Sea Chinese Takeaway at 40 Stratford Road, Wolverton

One4Six Coffee at Whitecap Leisure, Brickhill Street, Willen Lake

Eagle Pizza House Ltd at 2a Benbow Court, Shenley Church End

Westfriers Fish & Chips at 14 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft

Shams Pastry at Trading Location Queens Court Central Milton Keynes

Subway at 25 Farthing Grove, Netherfield

Smashburger at Unit 2a Winchester Circle, Kingston

Greggs Milton Keynes at Asda, Bletcham Way, Bletchley

Oleevo Pizza at 11b Bodmin Place, Broughton