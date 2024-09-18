Squeaky clean Milton Keynes as just five of 75 eateries fail to get top food hygiene rating
Two restaurants, cafes and canteens in Bletchley received one star ratings when they visited by the FSA in July.
Those being Munchies (G.D Catering) at Selco Builders Merchants on Denbigh Road and Dubai Shisha Lounge at 3 Wellington Place in Bletchley.
The Three Trees pub at 144 Buckingham Road in Bletchley received four stars when it was visited in August.
A four-star rating was awarded to two takeaways - Middle East Food MK Ltd at 144 Queensway, Bletchley, and Hong Kong Take Away at 57 Dulverton Drive, Furzton.
These establishments were all visited between the end of July and the middle of September and received five stars:
- Scania GB (Wilson Vale Catering) at Delaware Drive, Tongwell,
- BaxterStorey - AQA at 4 Garamonde Drive, Wymbush
- Burger King at 99-101 Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes
- Carlo's Coffee Bar at 378a Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes
- Out of Office Coffee House at 45b High Street, Stony Stratford
- Inn on the Lake at Bond Avenue, Bletchley
- Costa Coffee at Unit C Central Retail Park, Patriot Drive, Rooksley
- IKEA at Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes
- McDonalds Restaurant at Breckland, Linford Wood
- Las Iguanas Trading As Super Nonna at 20 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes
- KFC at M1 Motorway Service Area North, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell
- LEON Milton Keynes at 1 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes
- Starbucks Coffee Company at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell
- Out of Office Coffee Company at 41 High Street, Newport Pagnell
- Revolucion De Cuba at 21 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes
- Stony Stratford Community Church at Horsefair Green, Stony Stratford
- The Four Pillars Tandoori at 60 High Street, Olney
- Bella Italia at 12 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes
- Mr Mulligans Lost World Golf at Unit B4, Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes
- Costa Coffee Ltd at Unit 1b Beacon Retail Park, Watling Street, Bletchley
- McDonalds Restaurant at Stratford Road, Wolverton
- McDonalds Restaurant at 41 Winchester Circle, Kingston
- MK Dosa Corner at 121 Bradwell Common Boulevard, Bradwell Common
- Bannatyne's Health Club at 477-488 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes
- Tinkers Bridge Community Larder at 43 Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge
- Faith Dimensions Ministries at The World Of Faith Ministries, 63 Stratford Road, Wolverton
- John Lewis at 11 Field Walk, Central Milton Keynes
- McDonalds Restaurant at Galley Lane, Little Brickhill
- Slim Chickens at Unit 11 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes
- 360 Play at Roebuck Way, Knowlhill
- British Standards Institute (Baxter Storey) at Kitemark Court, Davy Avenue, Knowlhill
- Dine Contract Catering at Cranswick Convenience Foods, Steinbeck Crescent, Snelshall West, Milton Keynes
- Frosts Garden Centre at Newport Road, Woburn Sands
- The Turing Key at Drayton Road, Newton Leys
- Windmill Hill Golf Centre at Tattenhoe Lane, Bletchley
- House of Chicken at 200 Whaddon Way, Bletchley
- Big Rock Climbing at 1 Newmarket Court, Kingston
- Pizza Express at 12 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes
- Climb Quest & Base Camp Pizza at Room 2, 11 Winchester Circle, Kingston Leon
- Asda Milton Keynes at Asda, Bletcham Way, Bletchley
- Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Watling Street, Bletchley
- OCS Group UK Ltd at Connells Group, Countrywide House, 6 Caldecotte Lake Business Park, Caldecotte Lake Drive, Caldecotte
- Big Rock Climbing Centre at Factory 4, Bond Avenue, Bletchley
- Prezzo at 10 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North,
- TGI Fridays at 16-17 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North
- Moon Under Water at Unit 10 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes
- The Craufurd Arms Hotel at 59 Stratford Road, Wolverton,
- Mercure Milton Keynes Abbey Hill Hotel at Monks Way V4 To A5, Milton Keynes
- All Bar One at 320 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes
- Brewdog at 316 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes
- The Lamb Inn at 20 High Street, Stoke Goldington
- The Duke of Wellington at 61 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford
- Furzton Lake Public House at Premier Lodge At Furzton Lake, Shirwell Crescent, Furzton
- Mo's Cake Pops and Bakery at MK8
- Neath Hill Indian at 9 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill
- Greggs at Phoenix House, Unit 1 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes,
- The House of Dough at 8 Swinfens Yard, High Street, Stony Stratford
- Surabi Restaurant at 330 Conniburrow Boulevard, Conniburrow,
- The Torte at MK5
- Pizza Hut at 10 Duckworth Court, Oldbrook,
- The Village Plaice at 198 Whaddon Way, Bletchley
- Silver Sea Chinese Takeaway at 40 Stratford Road, Wolverton
- One4Six Coffee at Whitecap Leisure, Brickhill Street, Willen Lake
- Eagle Pizza House Ltd at 2a Benbow Court, Shenley Church End
- Westfriers Fish & Chips at 14 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft
- Shams Pastry at Trading Location Queens Court Central Milton Keynes
- Subway at 25 Farthing Grove, Netherfield
- Smashburger at Unit 2a Winchester Circle, Kingston
- Greggs Milton Keynes at Asda, Bletcham Way, Bletchley
- Oleevo Pizza at 11b Bodmin Place, Broughton