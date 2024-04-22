St George's Day research shows exactly how many people in Milton Keynes identify as 'English'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The number of people who identify as English in Milton Keynes has been revealed in time for St George's Day.

The day which falls tomorrow (Tuesday) is a celebration of England’s patron saint and the country’s history.

And the latest population survey from the Office for National Statistics shows how many people identify themselves as ‘English’.

In Milton Keynes, which prides itself on its social inclusion, just 27% of people said they identified as English last year, according to the data.

This was down from 45% in the year to June 2016, before the Brexit referendum. A decade earlier, 46% of people identified as English, while it was 58% in 2004.

In the country as a whole, 43% of people said they identified as English.

Respondents could select as many options as they like from British, English, Scottish, Welsh, Irish or ‘other’.

In Milton Keynes, 53% of respondents said they identified as British – below the national average of 57%.

Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, which works to promote diversity and social inclusion, said: "People’s sense of Englishness ebbs and flows. You'll see a lot of England flags in June when the Three Lions are competing in the Euros, and then they'll disappear again.

"We could do a lot more to celebrate English identity outside of major sporting moments, in an inclusive way – flying the flag with pride and making sure everyone feels invited to the party on St George’s Day.