Stacey Solomon coming to Asda in Milton Keynes this week to launch new homeware range

TV presenter and interiors enthusiast Stacey Solomon is paying a visit to MK this week to launch her new homeware range.

Stacey will be at Asda in Bletchley on Thursday (September 7) and fans are invited to go along and meet her,

She recently announced an exclusive partnership with George at Asda to launch her new collection called ‘At Home with Stacey Solomon Exclusively for George Home’

It features items for the whole home across bath, bed, dining, living and accessories, and prices start from £1.

Shoppers are invited to see Stacey between 9am and 10am and are asked to use the George entrance of the Bletcham Way store.

The first 50 shoppers will receive a special goody bag. All of them will get the chance to visit a purpose-built set designed to look like Stacey’s own home, Pickle Cottage, where the 200 plus collection will be displayed in-situ.

The range ensures style and affordability for fans. Set against a neutral palette with highlights of autumnal shades, Stacey has created a cosy look and feel with bouclé cushions and chunky knit soft furnishings to add texture and interest, alongside warm natural wood decorative pieces and hammered glassware to complete the look.

Bringing a sense of fun to the range, Stacey has incorporated slogans and dog motifs to some of the designs, taking inspiration from her very own pups, Peanut and Teddy. An olive leaf print on textiles and crockery echoes the trees found at Pickle Cottage.

She is famous for her homeware hacks and storage solutions, and the range includes products that work in her own home.

TV presenter and queen of ‘Tap To Tidy’, Stacey Solomon has become a social media phenomenon with 5.7 million Instagram followers, thanks to her organisation, crafts and upcycling hacks.

In 2021, she released her Sunday Times Bestseller Tap to Tidy which became the 7th fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. Her bestselling follow-up, Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage, was packed with the genius DIY tips and creative crafting she’s learned while renovating her family’s home.