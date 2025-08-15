Staff evacuated from Milton Keynes warehouse after gas leak

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Aug 2025, 12:44 BST
Staff were evacuated from a warehouse in Milton Keynes after a gas leak.

The leak took place within an open plan warehouse on Northfield Drive in the city at around 2.30pm on Wednesday August 13.

Bucks Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after 20 litres of refrigerant gas leaked into the warehouse, with all staff evacuated.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a gas monitor, chemical gauntlets and a positive pressure ventilation fan, which was used to ventilate the building.

Gas and oxygen readings were found to be within the normal range, with firefighters then providing advice before handing over the incident to onsite staff.

