Staff shortage reported at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes, new figures show

Woodhill Prison has fallen short of its staffing target despite more officers being recruited in England and Wales.

The number of frontline prison officers has reached the highest level in over a decade. However, the Prison Reform Trust said new staff would “need time to bed in and learn” before this leads to stability in prisons.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service show there were 301 full-time equivalent prison officers working at Woodhill Prison as of March 31.

This meant the prison failed to meet its target of 380 officers in post.

However, staff levels were up 7% from the end of December, when the prison was also short-staffed and missed the target by 99 officers.

Across England and Wales, 23,185 full-time equivalent prison officers were in post as of March, exceeding the target of 22,971. This was also the highest number in over a decade.

During the last quarter of 2023, prisons were short of 165 officers, while this figure was 1,180 in March of the same year.

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the Prison Reform Trust, said while the figures are encouraging, it’s crucial the efforts made to improve staff recruitment are “matched by efforts to retain good staff”.

Separate figures show while prisons were still short-staffed in winter, 7,086 assault incidents took place, including 2,517 on staff members.

At Woodhill Prison, 66 assaults were recorded, 43 involving staff. There were also 118 self-harm incidents.

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “People in prison should be engaged in exercise, education, employment and training, which overstretched, understaffed jails are unable to provide.

“Instead, people are warehoused in unsafe conditions for hours on end with nothing to do, with suicides and assaults becoming increasingly common.”

He said government plans to expand the prison population to almost 114,800 by 2028 were “particularly concerning”.

“To address the dire experiences of people at risk of suicide and self-harm, the Government must commit to investing in staffing and significant reductions in the prison population,” he added.