Stand up for comedian Ian Stone who is bringing his 'Edinburgh Fringe' show to Milton Keynes

Comedian and author Ian Stone will present his brand new show, Ian Stone is Keeping it Together, at Edinburgh Fringe in August before embarking on a UK tour which takes in The Stables, Milton Keynes in September.

Ian has been ranked as “one of the top ten comedians in the UK” by The Independent and his show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, ‘Ian Stone will Make it Better’, played to packed houses and won a Spirit of The Fringe award.

Aside from stand-up Ian is also a prolific broadcaster and author, known for his appearances on satirical, political, and sports TV and radio shows. Currently, he presents ‘The Football's On’ on TNT Sports and also hosts the ‘Handbrake Off’, the Athletic’s Arsenal podcast, where he talks about his favourite team, Arsenal FC.

Ian Stone will be at The Stables on September 21

Their first live show recording in November was a sold-out success at the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

As an author he wrote the book, To Be Someone, part auto-biography, part social history and part love letter to Paul Weller and The Jam. Ian has also written for various publications, his column for Chortle entitled ‘Why is there so little political comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe?’, published last year, was cited by The Observer and The Guardian in an article about how “stand up has taken a sharp turn towards inner trauma in recent years”.

Ian also had guest columns published in Men's Fitness, and a monthly column in The Arsenal Magazine.