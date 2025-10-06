Residents in the Stantonbury area of Milton Keynes are facing interruptions to their water supply until Wednesday October 8 following a burst water main.

Reports of low water pressure, or water going off completely, appeared on the Stantonbury Residents Forum Facebook page on Saturday October 4.

Anglian Water had hoped to fix the burst water main, which occurred on Marlborough Street in Great Linford on October 5 but has now said the estimated restoration for the issue is 8pm on October 8.

In a message on its website, Anglian Water apologised for the issues and said: We’ve had to extend the time to get things back to normal because the team are dealing with some very tough ground conditions.

More detail from the water company was shared in a post on the Stantonbury Residents Forum Facebook page when user Reema Goldsmith posted a copy of an email they had received in response to a request for more information.

The email, sent on October 5 read: “This burst main we are currently working on in your area is proving more complicated to repair than we first expected.

“This has meant we have had to extend the time to get things back to normal, but I can reassure you that our team on the ground are working as fast as they can for you.

“This is a deep dig with the main believed to be three metres deep and given the location of the burst and its proximity to a number of properties and because of the larger excavation will require a few garden fences to come down.

“They have managed to reduce the burst to a trickle and get some water into the network whilst they carry out the repairs, but it will be low pressure, although enough to cook and drink with.

“Emergency work is going on as we speak and we are on track to get the repair completed by 8pm.

“If we come across any other complications, we will work through the night if we must.”

The estimated restoration time has since been extended, and the Citizen has contacted Anglian Water for a comment about this.

