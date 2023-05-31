Star-studded cricket match to be held in Milton Keynes to celebrate special anniversary

International cricket stars are to take part in a special match in MK to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush.

The match is organised by the city’s Friends of the Caribbean charity and will be held on June 25 at 10am at Milton Keynes Village Cricket Pavilion.

It will also be a family fun day with music, entertainment, Caribbean food stalls, children’s activities and even a proper place for domino games.

A line-up of international cricket stars will be at the match in MK

The day will see some of the most renowned stars of West Indies and international cricket take the field alongside some of best local up and coming local and Afro-Caribbean cricketers.

Leading the star-studded team of international cricketers will be West Indies celebrated fast bowler Courtney Walsh.

Joining him will be cricket legends including Sir Gordon Greenridge, Devon Malcolm, Philo Wallace, Winston Davis, Chris Lewis, and Steve Stephenson, MBE

Testing their mettle against the team will be members of the ACE Cricket Academy team..

A spokesman said: “The game offers a unique opportunity to witness good, wholesome cricket as we nurture the rising stars and pay homage to the heroes of the game and our Caribbean community.

"Throughout the day, we will commemorate the enduring spirit of our Windrush generation as we celebrate the triumphs and come together as a community to honour our cultural heritage.”

There will also be a 6 a side football mini tournament.