Stars bring panto magic to children’s ward in Milton Keynes

Families at the Milton Mouse Children’s Unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital had a very special visit from a handful of colourful pantomime characters from the cast of Aladdin, at Milton Keynes Theatre!

Friday's visit, which was organised by Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, saw comedy legend Joe Pasquale and Holby City’s Lee Mead stop by to spread Christmas cheer and entertain staff, patients and their families.

They were joined by Tegan Bannister, Debra Michaels and Sarah Earnshaw, all in bright and festive pantomime attire.

Sarah Watson, communications manager at Milton Keynes Theatre, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring the Aladdin cast along to Milton Keynes University Hospital to visit the children’s wards.

"It’s always something the actors love to get involved in and it’s a great opportunity to bring the magical world of panto to children who otherwise might miss out.”

Jenny Howells, senior fundraiser at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, added: “We are so grateful to Milton Keynes Theatre and the cast of Aladdin for taking time out to visit our young patients.

"It’s not every day we get to bring the pantomime to our hospital – so it truly was an incredible day.”

Should people wish to support Milton Keynes Hospital Charity they can visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk for more information.

Aladdin is at Milton Keynes Theatre until Sunday, January 12. Please visit ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes for more information and to book.