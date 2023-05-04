Starship introduce royal robots that play the national anthem to celebrate coronation in Milton Keynes

Starship Technologies, the company behind the city’s delivery robots, has come up with a novel idea of marking the coronation.

They’ve today launched a new ‘Royal Bot’ to bring local residents their coronation feast goodies.

Customers in MK can choose from three characters – Sir Lance-a-bot, Gizmo (‘Grumpy Bot’) or Sunshine (‘Happy Bot’) to bring them their order.

People can chose to have a royal robot delivery in MK to mark the coronation from today (Thursday)

And they can even opt for them to play the national anthem or other coronation-inspired songs when they arrive.

Henry Harris-Burland, VP Marketing at Starship Technologies, said: “Our robots have been widely welcomed and taken to the heart of the communities they operate in. People regularly come out to greet them, some even hug them and take selfies with them, and others even stroke them like they would a cat or dog!”

He added: "This new feature will be exciting for many Starship customers, who have been asking for the robots to be given names since commercial service began in 2018. With the new robot characters we hope to provide even more fun and enjoyment.

"We already know King Charles would approve of Sir Lance-a-bot in particular, as he met our robots earlier this year when he visited Milton Keynes!”