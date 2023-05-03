Stately home in Milton Keynes offers Bridgerton-style afternoon tea experience based on popular Netflix show

An MK stately home turned hotel is launching Bridgerton-style afternoon teas based on the popular Netflix drama.

Chicheley Hall Hotel promises to transport guests to the Regency era, with decadent treats and entertainment to match.

Guests will be greeted by Pimm’s and bubbles on the lawns surrounded by the opulence of the Bridgerton world, with an array of sweets and savoury treats inspired by the show.

Chicheley Hall is offering Bridgerton-style afternoon teas

People are invited to dress up in Regency-style costumes if they wish and they can enjoy lawn games such as croquet while listening to the resident string quartet play music from the series.

"The breath-taking views of Chicheley Hall’s period house and grounds add to the Bridgerton experience,” said a spokesman for the hotel, which is described as a “quintessentially English” wedding, events and meeting venue.

"Chicheley Hall will spare no expense in creating this immersive and elegant experience. The gardens will be transformed with Bridgerton-inspired décor, specially designed crockery, silverware, and floral arrangements,” she added.

The hall, a Grade I listed mansion in 80 acres of grounds, has had its fair share of Bridgerton-style drama over the centuries.

Guests will be treated to a Bridgerton-style Regency experience at the MK hotel

It was built in the first quarter of the 18th century for Sir John Chester. When he died, the house descended to Charles Bagot Chester, the 7th Baronet.

A drunk and gambler, he jumped out of a second-floor window in a drunken fit. But before dying of his injuries, he bequeathed the property to a distant relative and school friend on condition that he adopted the name of Chester.

During the Second World War, Chicheley Hall was used by the Special Operations Executive as a training school.

The house stood in for Bletchley Park in the 2001 film Enigma. It has also been used as a location in several other films and TV projects, including Pride and Prejudice, The Meaning of Life, The Red Violin, The Fourth Protocol, A Village Affair (1995 TV Movie), and Separate Lies.

The Bridgerton Afternoon Tea Experience is available on Sunday June 25 and Saturday July 29. Guests are advised to book early to secure their place. Tickets cost £60 each.

