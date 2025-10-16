Stay-at-home dad writes book of the perils of joys of parenthood in Milton Keynes

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A stay-at-home Milton Keynes dad has found time to write a book giving his unfiltered version of parenthood.

Former Citizen journalist turned copywriter Gareth Ellis is primary carer for his two children aged six and five.

From nappies and nap-time to snotty noses and sticky situations, 39-year-old Gareth unpacks his wild ride in this funny, first-hand look at surviving the stigmas attached to parenting and the perils of social media.

‘Dad’s the Word: Tips and Tales From a Stay at Home Parent’ spills the beans (and plenty of mashed-up Weetabix) on his life as a full-time dad, which began when both children were under the age of two,

Gareth Ellis with his two children

It’s described as is a must-have self-help book for any stay- at-home caregiver, navigating the new challenges of parenthood.

Gareth says: “While those daily cuddles were the best, there were definitely moments I felt like I was starring in my own personal sitcom,

and not always a good one!

"The comments at baby groups… ‘Oh, are you on a day off?’ and the perfectly curated Instagram feeds definitely made me question if I was doing enough.”

Proud dad and author Gareth Ellis with his book about parenting

But he battled through, emerging with a newfound appreciation and an unbreakable bond with his children. As he continues to navigate school runs, sick days, and children’s parties, while running his business, Cloud Nine Writing, he has found a deeper connection.

“Dad’s the Word’ is the resource I desperately needed back then,” he recalls. “My incredible wife was my rock, but I was determined to prove I could handle it all without adding to her load.

The book was officially launched this week, when Gareth was joined by the Founder of the Mindful Mama Club, Gemma Spinks, who delivered an inspirational presentation on her journey as a mum and as theFounder of MMC, and digital marketing agency, Spinks Creative. Gareth was then interviewed in a ‘Fireside Chat’ by the founder of WikiPlaces for Kids, and newly launched ICF-trained coach, Susie Lodge.

Dad’s the Word can be downloaded free on Kindleunlimited here

Gareth said: "The book is a shout-out to all the stay-at-home heroes out there. You’re not alone, and your feelings are totally valid.”

“It’s time to celebrate ALL stay-at-home parents, who are winning at the parenting game!”

