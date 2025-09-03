Stay well this winter: This is who get get a free flu jab right now in Milton Keynes

NHS winter flu jabs are now available for certain people in Milton Keynes.

Children and pregnant women can begin their flu vaccinations from this week as the NHS kicks off its vital autumn vaccine roll out to protect people ahead of winter.

Any pregnant women and all children aged between two to 16 years are eligible, but this expands to those aged six months to 18 years in clinical risk groups.

Most school-aged children will receive their flu jab at school but younger children and those who miss their school or nursery session can also get the vaccine at their GP practice or at a community clinic.

Pregnant women should speak to their maternity or contact their local GP practice or a pharmacy.

The NHS National Booking System is also now open for all eligible individuals to book their winter flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, with appointments starting from Wednesday 1 October.

The flu vaccine is estimated to have prevented around 100,000 people from being hospitalised in England last winter by helping protect those at risk from getting seriously ill, particularly during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.

Despite this, in the East of England there were more than 30,000 hospital bed days taken up by patients with flu last winter – more than double the previous winter (14,961 in 2023-24) – adding pressure to NHS services during the busy period.

Dr Eleanor Powers, Head of Public Health Commissioning (Immunisation) for NHS England – East of England, said: “You can get seriously ill from flu and COVID-19. Every year these illnesses cause tens of thousands of people in the East of England to be hospitalised.

“Our best defence against these nasty viruses is vaccination, so to protect you and your loved ones, I urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teens, and others eligible to come forward or book appointments for your jabs as soon possible.”

The NHS is sending out millions of invitations across the country this month to remind eligible people to come forward as soon as they can, but they do not need to wait for an invitation to book. Those eligible can book quickly and easily on the NHS website, NHS App or by calling 119.

As well as children and pregnant women, from October the flu vaccination is being offered to everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers, and health and social care staff

Alongside the flu jab, COVID-19 vaccinations are also available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.

For adults eligible for both vaccines the NHS will make flu and COVID-19 jabs available at the same time, providing protection from both viruses in one visit.

The RSV vaccine was also offered to pregnant women and older adults in England for the first time last September. Pregnant women from 28 weeks onwards can access it through their maternity services, or alongside older adults aged 75, via their local GP practice or one of the community pharmacies.