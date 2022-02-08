Steak bake kings Greggs launch CLOTHING collection in Milton Keynes Primark store

A bizarre collaboration between two highly popular stores means shoppers in Milton Keynes will be able to buy clothing from Greggs in Primark.

The sausage roll and steak bake kings have team up with the fashion giants to produce a limited range of clothing items for sale.

Details of the clothing have not yet bee revealed but Greggs promise they will be released closer to the February 19 launch date.

Greggs has entered a collaboration with Primark in MK. Photo: Social media

Meanwhile Greggs bosses have posted a selection of teasing images on the company's Twitter and Instagram pages under the heading 'Fashion has a new flavour'.

The move comes as the Primark store in Birmingham, the largest in the world, prepares to open a special 'Tasty By Greggs' 130-seater cafe this Saturday.

The partnership is the latest in a long line of collaborations for Primark, but it will be a first for Greggs in its 83-year history.

Raymond Reynolds, business development director at Greggs said: “Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK - so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves. We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share.

The Greggs/Primark collaboration. Image: Social media