Stepback 90s concert at Marshall Arena is cancelled in Milton Keynes

Thousands of fans who bought tickets for the Stepback 90s v 00s concert at Marshall Arena will be disappointed this week.

The concert is having to be rescheduled to next year and will NOT take place on November 23 as planned.

The move is due to “unforeseen production issues, and the promoters hope soon to announce a rescheduled date for early 2020.

They said: ”We hate letting people down, but after serious consideration we have taken the very difficult decision to reschedule the tour.

“This is by far our biggest Arena Tour to date. To fall short, and not to be able to provide the high level of production we would expect to deliver for the fans, would be a travesty and something we are not prepared to compromise on.”

The promoters added: “We will be working tirelessly to obtain revised dates from the Arenas for early 2020. Once the new dates are confirmed, ticket holders will be advised immediately via email provided at time of purchase. Ticket holders for the 2019 tour will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new date at the original venue of choice.

We really appreciate your understanding and patience whilst we work on rescheduling the tour. Again, we are extremely sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to seeing you all at the concerts in 2020.”

The concert was billed as featuring “one of the strongest line-ups ever seen together on one stage”.

It was due to feature B*witched, 5ive, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazin' Squad, 911, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv.