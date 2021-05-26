Still time to vote for Milton Keynes' Top Pet champion 2021

We received some fantastic video entries featuring some of the cutest and funniest pets in Milton Keynes.

And since Monday (May 24), voting has been open to decide which mini animal is best.

The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday May 30 will be crowned Milton Keynes Top Pet champion 2021.

Vote for your favourite shortlisted pet

Not only that, but their lucky owner will scoop a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

Watch the video above to see all the shortlisted pets in all their glory.

You can then vote for your favourite via this form.

Voting is limited to one vote per person.

Our Top Pet winner will be announced during the week commencing Monday May 31.