Stolen phone helped police track and jail man after Milton Keynes burglary

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed for a burglary which occurred in Milton Keynes.

Michael Edwards, aged 32, of Brandon Road, High Wycombe, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (31/10).

Hertford Place MK

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling on 28 October at the same court.

It relates to an incident at around 9.40pm on 22 September this year in Hertford Place in Milton Keynes. The victim, a man in his 50s, heard a disturbance from a property and then saw a man walking away from an open door.

He then discovered that items, including mobile phones and cash, had gone.

Officers arrived, and following the use of a tracking option on one of the stolen mobile phones, Edwards was located and arrested on the same day, 22 September.

Police

All of the items were recovered and returned.

Investigating officer, DC Steve King, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Edwards snuck into the kitchen of a property and stole various items.

“Officers who attended used a tracking option on one of the mobile phones which led straight to Edwards and he was quickly arrested.

“He initially denied his involvement in the burglary, but given the strength of the evidence against him, he changed his plea to guilty in court. He will now reflect on his actions as he serves a prison sentence.

“Burglary is a terribly invasive crime, and Thames Valley Police will always investigate such reports thoroughly as residents have every right to feel safe in their own homes.”

To report an incident of burglary, please call 101, make a report online or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also take a look at our online Home Security Guide for tips on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglary.