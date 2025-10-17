Police have put in place stop and search and dispersal orders in part of Bletchley in an effort to prevent potential disorder.

The orders have been enacted following incidents of affray in the Rickley Park area this week.

The area covered by the orders is shown on the map, and borders H8 Standing Way, V4 Watling Street, V7 Saxon Street and Buckingham Road.

The Section 60 stop and search order came into force at 1.15pm on Friday October 17 with the Section 34 dispersal order in force from 1pm today.

Both orders last for 12 hours, and will then be reviewed and may be extended.

A Section 60 order is put in place in a defined area at a specific time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence or weapons being carried.

The order means officers can stop and search anyone in the designated area.

The Section 34 order gives police the power to disperse individuals or groups causing public order or nuisance, with anyone dispersed liable to arrest if they refuse to comply or return to the area while the order is still in force.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, and both from Milton Keynes, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of affray.

A Section 34 order was enforced by police in the Bletchley area between October 15 and 16 after reports of large groups of youths causing anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Lee Brace explained that the Section 60 and Section 34 orders had been put in place as a preventative measure.

“We have put these orders in place in Bletchley to prevent potential disorder following affray incidents in the area,” said Inspector Brace.

“I understand that this may cause concern to the community but this is a preventative measure and we believe the persons involved are known to each other.

“We have already made two arrests and we are working closely with our partners to further mitigate any disorder in the area.

“The orders will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity and disperse people causing a disturbance - they have been enacted for the safety of the public.

“These are emergency powers and the threshold to implement them is very high, however, we are using them to keep our communities safe.

“You will see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“If you are in the area and have any concerns, you can speak to any of our officers who will be on patrol through the evening and into tomorrow.”

