Storm Éowyn weather warning is placed on Milton Keynes as 50mph winds are predicted

People have been warned to take extra care when out and about tomorrow (Friday), when Storm Éowyn is set to bring gale-force winds of up to 52mph to Milton Keynes.

The tornado-style storm, pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, will start to strike in the city at 5am and winds will be at their greatest until 8am.

After that they will reduce to between 30mph and 39mph – still a dangerous level – until late afternoon.

A Yellow Weather warning for wind had been put in place locally by The Met Office and it runs from 5am to 3pm.

Storm Éowyn will erupt in Milton Keynes from 5am tomorrow (Friday)

This has the potential to cause travel disruption, power cuts and damage to building and homes.

There will be heavy rain during the early hours of the morning but during the day it seems that the city will escape the downpours and even snow forecast for other parts of the UK.

The storm will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday. There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“The strongest wind gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, southern and central Scotland, northern England and northwest Wales, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, possibly 90mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas. The focus for the highest winds shifts to Scotland on Friday night into Saturday.”

However, people are being urged to keep an eye on weather warning as they could change “very quickly”’

Meanwhile, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is urging the public to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: “We urge everyone to take these precautions seriously to ensure their safety during Storm Éowyn. The expected conditions are severe, and it is crucial to stay informed and prepared. The public’s safety is RoSPA’s top priority.”

People are advised to avoid traveling during the storm as hgh winds can make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles. “If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and be alert for debris on the road,” say RoSPA experts. They also advise residents to ensure that outdoor furniture, bins, and other loose items are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away. “Remain indoors as much as possible. Keep windows and doors closed to prevent wind damage...Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are safe and have everything they need.” they said.