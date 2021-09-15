Strange sighting sparks UFO speculation in Milton Keynes town

People in Newport Pagnell were intrigued to see a large floating red light in the sky on Monday night.

One resident described how the light appeared over the town's Bury Field at about 10 pm.

"I saw a very strange, very large red light seemingly hanging in the sky, very low, hardly above roof top height. . I was intrigued and watched it for about half an hour or so.

A red light appeared to be floating slowly downwards

"It was very large and very strong, seemed to be attached to something, not floating free.

"Then I realised it was actually moving, dropping slowly lower. There was no sound so all thoughts of helicopters failed. It dropped very slowly until it went down behind a bushy tree.

"The way it dropped seemed very hot air balloon like, but surely balloons don't fly in the dark ? Did anyone else see anything or can anyone guess what it might have been?"

The question prompted responses ranging from UFOs and drones to planets or satellites.

But Newport Pagnell mayor Paul Day reckons he solved the mystery. He actually videoed the strange object and says it seems to be ... a parachutist or skydiver with a night light.

Why somebody would be parachuting into Bury Field so late at night, however, remains a mystery.

But it is not the first time it has happened, it appears.