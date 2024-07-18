Strange 'spitting woman' allegations prompt arrest in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:49 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Reports of a woman who consistently spits at members of the public have prompted an arrest by police.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said today (Thursday): “We’re aware of incidents concerning a woman spitting at members of the public in Milton Keynes.”

They added: “A woman has been arrested in relation to a number of offences of assault and has since been bailed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We understand that incidents of this nature are really concerning and our officers are investigating.”

Police have arrested a woman in connection with spitting allegationsPolice have arrested a woman in connection with spitting allegations
Police have arrested a woman in connection with spitting allegations

Police are now asking people who have been spat at by the woman, or witnessed her spitting, to contact them.

The spokesperson said: “If you’ve been a victim or have witnessed any related offences, please reach out to us with further information. You can do this by speaking to a uniformed officer, calling 101 or reporting via our website.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice