Strange 'spitting woman' allegations prompt arrest in Milton Keynes
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said today (Thursday): “We’re aware of incidents concerning a woman spitting at members of the public in Milton Keynes.”
They added: “A woman has been arrested in relation to a number of offences of assault and has since been bailed.
“We understand that incidents of this nature are really concerning and our officers are investigating.”
Police are now asking people who have been spat at by the woman, or witnessed her spitting, to contact them.
The spokesperson said: “If you’ve been a victim or have witnessed any related offences, please reach out to us with further information. You can do this by speaking to a uniformed officer, calling 101 or reporting via our website.”