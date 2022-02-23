Stretch of southbound motorway to be closed for entire weekend Milton Keynes next month

A stretch of the M1 southbound from Milton Keynes is to be closed for the first weekend in March for roadworks to be carried out.

The closure is between Junction 14 (near Milton Keynes Coachway) and Junction 15 in Northamptonshire.

It will start at 9pm on Friday March 4 and remain closure until to 6am on Monday March 7.

M1 Southbound will be closed between Junctions 14 and 15

National Highways say engineers will be working on the carriageway to "adjust the profile of the road". Teams will also be reconfiguring the carriageway on the slip road and lane one at Newport Pagnell Services exit slip road.

Further work will be carried out to install bridge joints at Cattle Creep emergency turn around at Hartwell.

A diversion via the A508, A5 and A509 will be in place but National Highways is advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance and encouraging them to use alternative routes such as the M40, A1 or the M11 with the A14.

National Highways Programme Manager, Lynne Stinson said: “Safety is always our top priority, and this is a significant piece of work which means we have to close the road to keep our teams and motorists safe.

“We’d encourage drivers to familiarise themselves with the diversion route before setting off and to leave additional time for their journeys. We’d also remind them to follow the signposts for the diversion and to avoid using sat-navs to help keep traffic flowing.