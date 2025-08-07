A large new sculpture has this week been unveiled to celebrate a town’s rich heritage and history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called “Lace and Grace”, the new artwork is at the Taylor Wimpey and Vistry’s Yardley Manor development in Olney.

It was designed by Northumberland-based artist, Steve Pardue and built by Chris Brammall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-metre metal sculpture celebrates the 300th anniversary of the birth of John Newton, who wrote the hymn ‘Amazing Grace’. Within the sculpture there are patterns inspired by Bucks Point lace making and blends these patterns with words from the hymn.

The sculpture is called Lace and Grace

John Newton served on slave ships and later became an Anglican minister, a hymn writer, and was part of the movement to abolish slavery. He served as a parish priest at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Olney for two decades and is a huge figure in Olney’s history, with a museum in his name featured in the town, the Cowper and Newton Museum.

The official ribbon-cutting was done by the Mayor of Olney, Debbie Whitworth, who formally welcomed the sculpture as a valuable addition to the local community.

Hayden Dolby, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Seeing Steve Pardue’s sculpture come to life has been the perfect way to see this development come to completion. We are so lucky to have this spectacular piece of art featured at Yardley Manor - his unique design creates a memorable and interesting blend of contemporary style with a nod to the rich history of Olney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Debbie Whitworth, Mayor of Olney, said: “It’s wonderful to see a piece of public art that reflects the heart of Olney’s heritage. John Newton’s story is woven into the town’s identity, and combining this with our lace-making tradition in such a striking sculpture is truly inspiring. This installation will no doubt become a cherished landmark for residents and visitors alike.”

Fraser Hopes, Managing Director of Vistry Northern Home Counties, said: “It’s a privilege to be part of a project that not only brings new homes to Olney, but also contributes to the cultural and historical identity of the area. The Lace and Grace sculpture is a beautiful tribute to both John Newton and the town’s lace-making heritage, and it will serve as a meaningful landmark for this community.”