String of Milton Keynes people to appear in court for having no TV licence

Eight people in MK have been summonsed to appear in the magistrates court next week on charges of not having a television licence.

The householders, whose locations include Bletchley, Wolverton, Fullers Slade and Monkston, were all charged with the offence between June and August last year.

Due to appear before magistrates on February 18, each is charged with using/installing a TV set without a licence, contrary to section 363 (2) and (4) of the Communications Act 2003.

A TV Licensing detector van. Photo: BBC

All are pleading not guilty and a trial will be held. If they are found guilty, they could face a fine of up to £1000.

According to the TV Licensing website, you need a licence to watch or record any programmes as they’re being shown on TV, on ANY channel, not just BBC or BBC iPlayer.

The rule applies to watching BBC programmes on catch up or demand.

You also need a licence to watch or stream programmes live on an online TV service, such as ITV Hub, All 4, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, or Sky Go.

A standard TV Licence costs £159 and a black and white licence costs £53.50

TV Licensing has a database of approximately 31 million licensed and unlicensed addresses. This tells us if your address has a TV Licence.

"All our visiting officers have access to this database. This means they can check if you have a licence or not," warned a spokesman,

"If you tell us that you do not need a TV Licence, our officers may still visit you to confirm this," he added.