Struggling families all over Milton Keynes receive Christmas hampers crammed with food, toys and gifts

MK Council-run Family Centres have ensured struggling families all over the borough will have a happy Christmas.

Generous businesses, organisations and individuals have donated thousands of pounds worth of financial support, food and gifts to the 17 family centres in MK.

The centres have made up hampers for the hardest hit families in their area and they are all being distributed this week.

Cllr Zoe Nolan with the team at Hedgerows Family Centre

Hedgerows Family Centre in Netherfield has been dubbed this year’s ‘Hamper HQ’ where more than 70 individual hampers have been created. These typically include basic food items as well as Christmas treats, selection boxes, toys for children and gifts for adults.

In total, more than 300 MK families will receive hampers.

The MK Christian Centre has donated over 100 brand new children's gifts, ranging from costumes to Lego sets and popular board games. Supermarkets Asda and Morrison’s also given trees to decorate the Children and Family Centres.

PG Solutions, The New Bradwell Co-op, MK Foodbank, Molly’s Pantry, Shammah International Ministries, Loughton School, St Bernadette’s School, Baby Basics, The Salvation Army, Queensway Methodist Church, Freemans Church, B&M, members of the public and council colleagues have also contributed to the Christmas hampers and gifts.

One lady supplied 35 beautiful hampers made by herself and six neighbours.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Yet again, the level of support from our community has gone well beyond what anyone could expect. We’ve faced another challenging year, and these hampers will make a real difference to some of our local families.