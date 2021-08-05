Struggling Milton Keynes families get free school meal vouchers over summer holidays

Milton Keynes Council has secured funding to issue supermarket e-vouchers for children eligible for free school meals.

Eligible youngsters taking part in the city's Summer of Play - 120,000 hours of free activities in August. will also be provided with healthy meals during the sessions,

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for children and families, said: “I’m thrilled that the Progressive Alliance has been able to secure funding and provide free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.”

Thousands of children will benefit

“Together with the Summer of Play, we hope these vouchers will provide vulnerable families with a safety net, and allow children across Milton Keynes to enjoy their holidays.”

The vouchers, which are issued through schools and are available at the start and end of the holidays when the Summer of Play is not running, will be a lifeline for families whose children would have normally only received free school meals in term time, said Zoe.

Councillor Jane Carr, Liberal Democrat Cabinet member for tackling Inequalities and child poverty, said: “The Progressive Alliance is doing everything it can to help struggling families in these difficult times, and these vouchers and meals will be a relief for many of them.”