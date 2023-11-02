Katie named Student of the Year by Institute of Professional Florists

A student from Milton Keynes is the pick of the bunch after winning Student of the Year at a national floristry event.

Katie Weekes, aged 20, was recognised for her excellent work at the prestigious FloriCon 2023.

FloriCon is an annual trade fair and conference weekend organised by the British Florist Association, with exhibitions, workshops, product, and skills demonstrations celebrating the UK floristry industry.

This year’s event was held in Loughborough and saw Katie awarded Student of the Year by the Institute for Professional Florists.

Katie, a student at Moreton Morrell College in Warwick, was recognised for the high standard of work throughout her Level 4 Higher Diploma in Floristry.

Katie has worked in floristry since she left school at 16 and joined Moreton Morrell College to complete her diploma in September 2022.

She had previously studied for her Level 2 and 3 qualifications in Northampton and wanted to enhance her technical abilities to complement her role in a Milton Keynes flower shop.

Katie said: “It is wonderful to be recognised for my work and be named Student of the Year by a panel of my industry peers.

“Since joining Moreton Morrell College, the tutors have been so supportive in building my confidence and preparing me for competitions including the upcoming WorldSkills event.

Jane Benefield, department leader for floristry at Moreton Morrell College said: “It was brilliant to see Katie recognised on the national stage at Floricon.