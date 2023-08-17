News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Students achieve 100% pass rate for new T Level exams at Milton Keynes College

The exams are a technical alternative to A Levels
By Sally Murrer
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST

Milton Keynes College’s first cohort of results for T Levels – the technical alternative to A Levels, received their results today.

And all the students passed, with 54% achieving a Distinction (equivalent to AAA at A Level.

Some 39% achieving a Merit (equivalent to BBB at A Level) and 7% achieved a pass (equivalent to CCC at A level).

Milton Keynes College students achieved a 100% pass rate in the new T Level examsMilton Keynes College students achieved a 100% pass rate in the new T Level exams
Milton Keynes College students achieved a 100% pass rate in the new T Level exams
Most Popular

In addition, 124 students at Milton Keynes College received their BTEC results today, with 87% of students achieving higher than a pass, a significant increase on the 69% of students achieving this level last yar.

T Levels are a new two-year qualification designed to be a technical alternative to A Levels, bringing classroom learning and an extended industry placement together on a course designed with businesses and employers.

MK College offers T Levels in a range of subject areas including Education & Childcare, Construction, Health, and Digital Production, Design & Development.

After completing their T Level qualifications, students can progress to further study at university, additional training such as an apprenticeship or directly into employment.

Karthigan Mageswaran got a Distinction in his Digital Production T Level at Milton Keynes College. He's now going on to Leicester university.Karthigan Mageswaran got a Distinction in his Digital Production T Level at Milton Keynes College. He's now going on to Leicester university.
Karthigan Mageswaran got a Distinction in his Digital Production T Level at Milton Keynes College. He's now going on to Leicester university.

Karthigan Mageswaran studied the Digital Production T Level at Milton Keynes College after progressing from the College’s Levels 1 and 2 courses in Digital Technologies.

He achieved a Distinction and said: “When I moved here four years ago, I was really worried about where I could study, and the fact that it would have taken me longer to get where I wanted concerned me. But today, after achieving what I wanted I am really grateful for all the support the college has given me.

“I’ll now be going to the University of Leicester to study Computer Science – I couldn’t have done it without the support of the college”.

Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal of Milton Keynes College Group, said: “The students have taken on the challenge of this new qualification and through hard work and dedication have achieved fantastic results. T Level courses have been designed with leading businesses and employers to give learners the knowledge and skills they need, and we’re confident that whatever option they choose next, our T Level students have successful and promising futures ahead of them”.

Related topics:Students