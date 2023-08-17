Students achieve 100% pass rate for new T Level exams at Milton Keynes College
Milton Keynes College’s first cohort of results for T Levels – the technical alternative to A Levels, received their results today.
And all the students passed, with 54% achieving a Distinction (equivalent to AAA at A Level.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Some 39% achieving a Merit (equivalent to BBB at A Level) and 7% achieved a pass (equivalent to CCC at A level).
In addition, 124 students at Milton Keynes College received their BTEC results today, with 87% of students achieving higher than a pass, a significant increase on the 69% of students achieving this level last yar.
T Levels are a new two-year qualification designed to be a technical alternative to A Levels, bringing classroom learning and an extended industry placement together on a course designed with businesses and employers.
MK College offers T Levels in a range of subject areas including Education & Childcare, Construction, Health, and Digital Production, Design & Development.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After completing their T Level qualifications, students can progress to further study at university, additional training such as an apprenticeship or directly into employment.
Karthigan Mageswaran studied the Digital Production T Level at Milton Keynes College after progressing from the College’s Levels 1 and 2 courses in Digital Technologies.
He achieved a Distinction and said: “When I moved here four years ago, I was really worried about where I could study, and the fact that it would have taken me longer to get where I wanted concerned me. But today, after achieving what I wanted I am really grateful for all the support the college has given me.
“I’ll now be going to the University of Leicester to study Computer Science – I couldn’t have done it without the support of the college”.
Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal of Milton Keynes College Group, said: “The students have taken on the challenge of this new qualification and through hard work and dedication have achieved fantastic results. T Level courses have been designed with leading businesses and employers to give learners the knowledge and skills they need, and we’re confident that whatever option they choose next, our T Level students have successful and promising futures ahead of them”.