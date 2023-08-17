Students achieve 100% pass rate for new T Level exams at Milton Keynes College

Milton Keynes College’s first cohort of results for T Levels – the technical alternative to A Levels, received their results today.

And all the students passed, with 54% achieving a Distinction (equivalent to AAA at A Level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some 39% achieving a Merit (equivalent to BBB at A Level) and 7% achieved a pass (equivalent to CCC at A level).

Milton Keynes College students achieved a 100% pass rate in the new T Level exams

In addition, 124 students at Milton Keynes College received their BTEC results today, with 87% of students achieving higher than a pass, a significant increase on the 69% of students achieving this level last yar.

T Levels are a new two-year qualification designed to be a technical alternative to A Levels, bringing classroom learning and an extended industry placement together on a course designed with businesses and employers.

MK College offers T Levels in a range of subject areas including Education & Childcare, Construction, Health, and Digital Production, Design & Development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After completing their T Level qualifications, students can progress to further study at university, additional training such as an apprenticeship or directly into employment.

Karthigan Mageswaran got a Distinction in his Digital Production T Level at Milton Keynes College. He's now going on to Leicester university.

Karthigan Mageswaran studied the Digital Production T Level at Milton Keynes College after progressing from the College’s Levels 1 and 2 courses in Digital Technologies.

He achieved a Distinction and said: “When I moved here four years ago, I was really worried about where I could study, and the fact that it would have taken me longer to get where I wanted concerned me. But today, after achieving what I wanted I am really grateful for all the support the college has given me.

“I’ll now be going to the University of Leicester to study Computer Science – I couldn’t have done it without the support of the college”.