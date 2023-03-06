Students across Milton Keynes to receive hard-hitting lesson on risks of underage drinking

Secondary school pupils in Milton Keynes are set to receive a hard-hitting lesson on the dangers of underage drinking in an effort to drive down alcohol consumption and harm among young people.

‘Smashed’, an international theatre production will visit nine secondary schools across Milton Keynes between March 6 and 10.

The programme combines drama with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

Smashed is a theatre production offering workshops focusing on the risks of underage drinking

The sessions combines a 25-minute dramatic performance with a 35-minute interactive workshop which allows students to reflect on vital underage drinking themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs), an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol harm among young people.

The programme has been running for over 17 years in over 20 countries around the world. To date, Smashed has reached over half a million students in the UK and looks set to reach a further 2,260 over the duration of the Milton Keynes tour, presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo.

Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Milton Keynes to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme. These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

The programme, developed in consultation with young people, has proven positive impact. The latest UK evaluation report found:

81% of students are less likely to drink alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed

80% of students know where to get help about alcohol as a result of watching Smashed

76% of students feel equipped to make the right choices about drinking alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed.