Study reveals shocking levels of abuse on frontline security staff working in Milton Keynes

A study has reveals the levels of verbal and physical violence and aggression security staff experience on a day-to-day basis while at work in Milton Keynes and elsewhere.

Carried out by Workingthedoors.co.uk, it is the largest piece of research ever undertaken on the subject of violence against security workers.

They wanted to highlight the levels of violence that many in the security industry face and the effect that has on the individual.

Most security staff felt violence had increased over the past five years

The study found 36% of door staff and security workers are physically attacked on a monthly basis. Some 36% have to use physical force weekly and 51% are verbally abused every time they work.

57% said that an incident has affected their mental state more than 24 hours after the event, while 48% saying that they have had a flashback/nightmare about a specific incident.

Sadly, 65% of respondents were resigned to the fact that violence within the security industry was inevitable, while 86% said that they felt that the levels of violence they see and experience whilst at work had increased over the past five years.

A large number - 68% - of the workers also said they had not received any on-going training after gaining their SIA (Security Industry Authority) licence.

A spokesman for Workingthedoors,co.uk, which is a blog for security workers, said: "Security guards, door supervisors, retail guards and close protection officers are a valuable part of society, protecting shopping areas and transport hubs, night-time and entertainment venues and important infrastructure such as government buildings, courts and airports as well as their role filling the gaps left from the police cuts including work as street marshalls and street wardens."

He said the violence was having a "fundamental effect" on those employed to look after and protect people in society.

" With 48% saying that they have had a flashback/nightmare about a specific incident and 57% say that an incident has affected their mental state more than 24 hours after the event the potential level of PTSD should definitely set some alarm bells ringing.

Since the reopening of pubs and clubs, a sector heavily impacted by the pandemic, roles and positions have been hard to fill, with many leaving the industry to find careers in other sectors with equivalent pay and less violent environments. The research has revealed a worrying lack of support provided by the SIA and security companies."

Workingthedoors.co.uk has provided a list of measures they believe will help decrease the levels of violence and reduce the pressure on the limited mental health and wellbeing services provided by the NHS.