Stunning 4-bedroom thatched roof detached property in popular area of Milton Keynes

This stunning four-bedroom thatched roof property in the popular area of Monkston Park, sets it apart from neighbouring properties.The handsome red brick detached property, in Goldhawk Road, is located next to the Ouzel Valley Park which offers numerous country walks and access to central Milton Keynes shopping centre and within walking distance of Kingston with its supermarket and many restaurants.This family home benefits from underfloor heating to the ground floor and with a superb kitchen/breakfast room with a built in dishwasher and fridge freezer.Upstairs you will find a utility room and a large airing cupboard - a perfect drying space.The lounge is located at the rear overlooking the garden and features gas powered log burner perfect for those autumn nights.The property has a double garage with electric doors and alarm feature and two car parking space on the driveway.It should also be noted that the property was also fully re-thatched and netted in 2014.Overall this lovely family home has a cosy, sumptuous feel and must be viewed.