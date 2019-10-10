Stunning photo of fox at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes attracts attention

This stunning picture of a fox at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes has been attracting attention.

The stunning picture, taken by Phil Crowe, shows the fox staring directly at the camera while his reflection is seen in the water.

Phil Crowe captured the fox staring directly at the camera while his reflection is seen in the water

And the widely shared photograph has now picked up an award after winning the Parks Trust 2019 photography competition.

Parks Trust judges have praised Phil for the composition of the photo.

They said: "We also really liked the mood of this image, the dark colours and prowling stance of the fox really grabbed our attention."

The fox photo was declared the overall winner of the competition, which prompted 143 entries from people all over Milton Keynes.

The picture shows the fox staring directly at the camera while his reflection is seen in the water

People were asked to capture wildlife and landscapes across the city.

"We wanted to see the variety of wildlife that could be captured on camera as well as our beautiful green spaces brought to life... the entries did not disappoint," said the Trust spokesman.

"We received some stunning photographs in both the youth and the adult sections of the competition, making this year's judging particularly difficult."

The winner of the Adult Landscape category was Jude Bennett with her energetic image of children and dogs running in Campbell Park.

The winner of the Adult Landscape category was Jude Bennett with her energetic image of children and dogs running in Campbell Park

Winner of the Youth Landscape category was Chloe Loveland who captured the Light Pyramid at Campbell Park. And Ella Angell was the winner of Youth Wildlife category with her brilliant close-up of a wasp.

Winner of the Youth Landscape category was Chloe Loveland who captured the Light Pyramid at Campbell Park