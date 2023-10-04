Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today (Wednesday) is World Animal Day and The Parks Trust has celebrated by publishing photos of the wildlife in city parks.

Among them is a stunning picture of an otter, one of a thriving population that are living in Milton Keynes lakes, rivers and wetlands.

The photo was taken by Foot-loose Photography and shows the otter peeping out curiously from the water.

This stunning photo of an otter was taken in Milton Keynes, where there is a thriving population of them

There are colonies of otters at several locations in Mk, including Willen Lake, Wolverton wetlands and in the River Great Ouse in and around Newport Pagnell. Willen Lake has even produced its own factsheet advising visitors on the best way to spot an otter there.

All the wildlife in MK is carefully monitored by The Parks Trust, whose experts record and monitor all habitats under its care, searching critically for endangered and scarce species.

They then protect and manage these habitats to both encourage the survival and growth of animal populations.

World Animal Day is an annual reminder of how we can positively impact the world of animals, says The Parks Trust.

A spokesperson said: “Since the 1500s, the UK has seen 151 species become extinct, along with an average decline of 19% across all species since the 1970s. However, with the combined efforts of conservation work and the support of the local community, we can make a difference.”

They added: “As a result of biodiversity loss, the UK is now one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth. But it is not too late to reverse the damage that has been done. That is why celebrating World Animal Day is so important so that we can continue raising awareness and promoting the welfare of animals across the world.

“From our largest mammals like deer and whales, to the smallest underappreciated insects like weevils and aphids, every animal is important. All wildlife is impacted by human activity, destruction and attitudes. But equally, all can be saved by our hope, passion and determination.”

The Trust is urging people to make small changes, such as following signs to keep dogs on lead in sensitive areas, welcoming animals in their garden by creating a Mini Pond or Bug Hotel, or simply reading a book about wildlife.

People can also get involved with The Parks Trust and help them maintain animal habitats by becoming a volunteer.

"From litter picking to collecting and sowing seeds, we have a range of practical tasks across various parks to get involved in throughout the year. It's a great way to get outdoors, help the environment, keep active and meet new people. Check out our upcoming tasks below and see how you can help make a difference,” said the spokesperson.

The Trust also loves to see wildlife photos that people have taken in local parks.