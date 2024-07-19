Subway sandwich chain in Milton Keynes takeaway new food hygiene ratings
> Rated 5: Subway at 18 The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 17
> Rated 5: Subway at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell; rated on May 15
> Rated 5: Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 11
> Rated 5: Subway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on January 17
> Wstrn Grilla, a takeaway at 81 Tanfield Lane, Broughton, Milton Keynes was given a 4 rating after assessment on June 13
> Lunch Box MK, a takeaway at St Giles House, 15-21 Victoria Road, Bletchley, was also given a score of 4 after assessment on June 11
It means that of Milton Keynes 262 takeaways with ratings, 172 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.