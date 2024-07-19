Subway sandwich chain in Milton Keynes takeaway new food hygiene ratings

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 15:02 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to the following takeaways in Milton Keynes, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

> Rated 5: Subway at 18 The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 17

> Rated 5: Subway at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell; rated on May 15

> Rated 5: Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 11

Look for a Food Standards Agency rating sticker which should be displayed on a window of a restaurant or takeaway.

> Rated 5: Subway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on January 17

> Wstrn Grilla, a takeaway at 81 Tanfield Lane, Broughton, Milton Keynes was given a 4 rating after assessment on June 13

> Lunch Box MK, a takeaway at St Giles House, 15-21 Victoria Road, Bletchley, was also given a score of 4 after assessment on June 11

It means that of Milton Keynes 262 takeaways with ratings, 172 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

