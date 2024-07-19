Subway sandwich chain in Milton Keynes takeaway new food hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to the following takeaways in Milton Keynes, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

> Rated 5: Subway at 18 The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 17

> Rated 5: Subway at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell; rated on May 15

> Rated 5: Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 11

> Rated 5: Subway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on January 17

> Wstrn Grilla, a takeaway at 81 Tanfield Lane, Broughton, Milton Keynes was given a 4 rating after assessment on June 13

> Lunch Box MK, a takeaway at St Giles House, 15-21 Victoria Road, Bletchley, was also given a score of 4 after assessment on June 11

It means that of Milton Keynes 262 takeaways with ratings, 172 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.