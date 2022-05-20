Success for MK Citizen's city status campaign launched just over one year ago

Here we are on May 20 2022 and those hopes and aspirations are now a reality.

Milton Keynes finally became a CITY overnight as the Queen granted the coveted status.

Excitement and speculation will now build after it was also revealed a member of the Royal family will visit MK in the near future to formally mark the city status.

And we here at the Citizen like to think we played a tiny part.

Our campaign launched just over one year ago was very much to the point as we kicked off with one very clear and simple aim:

“We are calling on the new MK Council to make a renewed bid to turn MK into an official city.”

Here’s a look back at what we said to kick the campaign off that day when we also highlighted pundit predictions that MK could be granted city status as part of the Queen’s Jubilee.

Few of us living in MK have not been guilty of referring to our town as a city.

Ever since the plans for the 'new city' were drawn up more than half a century ago, locals have adopted the term and used it freely.

And why shouldn't we? We have a 'city centre', a city church, a Milton Keynes City Football Club and we're known throughout the UK as the city of roundabouts and concrete cows.

But officially MK is a town, albeit the biggest town in Buckinghamshire.

How it started, how it's going

Our council has made several bids for city status over the years, with the most recent ones in 2000, 2002 and 2012, but they have always lost out to the likes of Chelmsford, Preston, Perth in Scotland and Newport in Wales.

Labour councillors have said they would be prepared to make a fresh bid, possibly this year, to become the 70th official city in England. And both Conservative MPs have said they will support their application.

If this fails, they could have another shot next year, when pundits predict one or more towns will be bestowed with the status by the Queen to mark her platinum jubilee in June 2022.

But the problem is that, following last Thursday's election, our council is 'hung' - with no party as yet in overall control. The Tories, who now have the most seats, are putting pressure on the Liberal Democrats to end the partnership that has seen Labour lead Milton Keynes Council since 2014.

The Queen has decided that Milton Keynes can finally be called a city

The council's current Labour leader Pete Marland told the Citizen: it's time to renew our bid to gain city status. Milton Keynes is now at the heart of the Oxford to Cambridge Arc and our place as the leading population, economic and social centre will only continue to increase in the next few years.

He added: "Labour aims for a city deal to ensure MK grows in the right way, with jobs and green environment at the heart of our plans, rather than developer-led growth. We will again seek city status as part of the package.”

MK's two Conservatives MPs are in agreement - at least about the city status.

In a joint statement, Iain Stewart (MP for MK South), Ben Everitt (MP for MK North) and Alex Walker (leader of MK Conservative councillors, told the Citizen: "MK Conservatives have been campaigning for City status for many years, in particular during our 50th birthday. While the council has not approached us regarding any bid, we would welcome support from any organisation that wants to help us achieve that aim.”

Many people think a town needs a cathedral to become a city. In fact, this is incorrect. All UK towns, through their local council, can apply - whether they have an Anglican cathedral or not.

But MK is not the only town vying for city status. Already Ipswich has declared an interest in applying for the honour during the Queen's jubilee year. Other contenders for the hotly-fought honour could be Blackburn, Blackpool, Bolton, Bournemouth, Colchester, Doncaster, Middlesbrough, Reading, Southend and Swindon. Even neighbouring Northampton, which applied unsuccessfully 20 years ago, could make a fresh bid.

MK

Surprisingly, receiving city status does not bring any benefits, extra funding or new powers for the local council - it simply gives a town the right to refer to itself as a city.

But, according to experts at the MK-based Open University, the status can be a 'marker of identity and national significance' in terms of economy, culture, scientific knowledge and social advancement.