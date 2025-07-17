Success for 'Save Our Post Office' campaign in Central Milton Keynes

The city centre’s Post Office has been saved from permanant closure – even though it’s currently shut due to fire damage.

The centre:mk facility suffered a suspected arson attack last month and, while it the premises are being repaired, it has shifted to a temporary home in the nearby civic offices.

However, behind the scenes there has been a greater threat to its future – permanent closure after being franchised by Universal Office Equipment (UOE)

Emily Darlington, Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central, launched an online petition last year to keep the branch open and it gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

Emily Darlington MP with new postmaster Elliot Jacobs and Post Office representative Jack Foden

Thousands of people rely on the postal services available in the city centre and the closure of the branch would be detrimental to local residents across Milton Keynes, the petition stated.

This month Emily met with new postmaster Elliot Jacobs and Post Office representative Jack Foden in Parliament. And they have confirmed that the city centre will not lose their local branch. Emily said, “I’ve been fighting to save the post office because I know just how much it matters to constituents across Milton Keynes Central. Nobody should be cut-off from key postal services that they rely on. It was great to meet with Elliot and Jack, who understand more than anyone how much people rely on their local post offices, and I feel reassured that Milton Keynes will have a solution that works for both the post office staff and the people in our city who rely on its services.

"A huge thank you to them, and to all the people in Milton Keynes who signed my petition and made their voices heard!”

Elliot Jacobs and Jack Foden said, “We’re excited to be taking on the Milton Keynes Post Office and ensuring this essential service remains at the heart of the community. With our experience in delivering trusted retail and Post Office services, we’re committed to providing excellent service for local residents and businesses”.

Meanwhile, the branch is expected to re-open within the next few months and the temporary facility will remain open until then,

Emily Darlington MP said… “I’m pleased that our Labour-ran City Council in Milton Keynes has stepped in to get key postal services going again in Central Milton Keynes. Placing the temporary office right in the Civic Offices show just how committed our City Council is towards delivering for our residents, and I know this will be a great relief to so many of my constituents who rely on those key postal services. With an interim arrangement in place, and a long-term future for the local branch secured, we can be confident about the future of the post office in Central Milton Keynes”.