Successful barbers opens second unit at Milton Keynes shopping centre

‘We are thrilled to see Iconic Cuts thriving, and it’s such a fantastic offering for our customers at Midsummer’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Milton Keynes’ most successful barbers is opening its second salon in Midsummer Place shopping centre in just two months.

Iconic Cuts Barbers launched in Midsummer Place in September and is now thrilled to announce it is taking occupation of a unit, located above the Frog Clock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Offering a wide range of services from haircuts, beard trims, eyebrow shaping, skin fade, hair wash, facial treatments, and more, Iconic Cuts boasts it offers a service where fashion meets a real experience.

Iconic Cuts has opened its second salon at Midsummer Place

The team of professional and highly skilled barbers who offer more than three years’ experience, have been ranked in the top three in the Milton Keynes area with the opening of a second unit at the centre testament to their commitment to a loyal customer base.

Having previously been located at Xscape in Milton Keynes, the popular barbers moved to the centre to enjoy greater footfall and a higher profile, experiencing a great response since the move.

Bogdan Crisan, Iconic Cuts manager, said: “Once you step in, your needs are our priority. Whether you want to look great for your wedding day or simply impress at your next interview, we guarantee a five-star service and unique experience for each client.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirsty McGifff, Midsummer Place marketing and commercialisation manager, added: “We are delighted that Iconic Cuts have opened another unit with us. We are thrilled to see Iconic Cuts thriving, and it’s such a fantastic offering for our customers at Midsummer.”