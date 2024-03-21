Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A city dance school is stage event to raise funds so two of its young dancers can compete for their country.

The FreeSteppin’ Dance Studio recently took part in the qualifiers for the Eurodance 2024 international competition – and two of its dancers were chosen to represent team England.

Alex Parson will be competing in the Over-16s Championship Slow while Lillie-Jayde Wilkins qualified for the Under-16 Intermediate Slow.

A winning dance move from Alex Parsons, who's been chosen to represent England at Eurodance 2024

The dance studio teaches freestyle, lyrical, ballet, commercial and acro/limbering dancing and takes youngsters as young as three years old.

The Easter Funday is this Saturday at The Sportsmen’s Rest in Shenley Leisure Centre. Running between 2pm and 6pm, there will be fun, games with prizes to be won, tombolas, cakes, an egg hunt and a penalty shoot out plus dance performances.