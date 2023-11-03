Successful youth crime prevention programme in Milton Keynes misses out on funding bid

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber

Councillors have hit out after a funding bid to support a successful youth crime prevention scheme in Milton Keynes, was turned down.

The city council submitted a bid to the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund for a grant to help support the scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme has benefited dozens of vulnerable young people with sessions held in Bradville and the Lakes Estate helping to divert young people at risk of becoming involved in anti-social behaviour, gangs, crime, and serious violence.

However despite support from Thames Valley Police, and the Violence Reduction Unit, the council’s bid has been unsuccessful.

Councillor Jane Carr, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Member for Youth Justice, and Tackling Social Inequalities, who initiated the programme, said:

“I would like to thank the young people for engaging with the scheme, and to the hardworking City Council colleagues, local partners, and providers who have made this programme a success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But it is extremely frustrating to hear that the PCC has refused to fund this project. The scheme has made a real difference to young people’s lives and for the PCC to take no notice of the positive contribution it has made to the city is appalling.”

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Community Safety, added: “The City Council is committed to supporting the city’s most vulnerable residents and we believe early prevention is the best way forward for reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

"The PCC’s decision won’t deter us from doing all we can to explore funding options to run similar projects to support other vulnerable young people across the city.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: “The Community Fund is a hugely successful way of taking money from criminals and putting it back into our communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Already this year £300,000 has been provided to community groups across Thames Valley. Youth projects are often the biggest beneficiaries of these grants. In the most recent round of funding we had applications for more than £2m worth of projects with only £200,000 available, so inevitably not every scheme can benefit.

“In addition to this Community Fund, significant investment continues to be made by my office into youth projects to divert young people away from crime. Of course the provision of youth facilities is primarily one for local councils, but recognising the importance of such projects in crime prevention, my Violence Reduction Unit continues to support a wide range of projects in Milton Keynes and across Thames Valley. Specifically I am pleased to have funded the pioneering youth work that is part of Operation Deter in Milton Keynes, putting more than £150,000 into providing a fast response to young people involved in violent crime.

“The next round of the community fund will be open for applications early next year.”

> Dozens of vulnerable young people attended activities organised by Milton Keynes City Council during the school holidays - with the aim of diverting and preventing those at risk from becoming involved with criminal activity and knife crime.