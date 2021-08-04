Summer Fair officially opens at Milton Keynes shopping centre today
Hook a duck is £3 while other rides cost between £2 and £5
The Summer Fair has officially opened in Middleton Hall at the centre:mk today.
The fair, which will run until August 30, includes a classic helter skelter, a shark rollercoaster and bungee trampolines.
There's also a hook a duck stall with prizes and a train ride. Costs range between £2 and £5 per stall or ride, but there is free crazy golf and giant garden games including Connect 4 and Jenga.
To add to the atmosphere, there are deck chairs to sit in.
The rides prices are:
Helter Skelter £2 per slide
Train £2 per person
Roller Coaster £3 or two for £5
Bungees £5
Hook a Duck £3