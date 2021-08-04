Summer Fair officially opens at Milton Keynes shopping centre today

The Summer Fair has officially opened in Middleton Hall at the centre:mk today.

The fair, which will run until August 30, includes a classic helter skelter, a shark rollercoaster and bungee trampolines.

There's also a hook a duck stall with prizes and a train ride. Costs range between £2 and £5 per stall or ride, but there is free crazy golf and giant garden games including Connect 4 and Jenga.

The fair opens today

To add to the atmosphere, there are deck chairs to sit in.

The rides prices are:

Helter Skelter £2 per slide

Train £2 per person

Roller Coaster £3 or two for £5

Bungees £5