Summer Food Festival to turn intu Milton Keynes into a food lover's paradise

If you’re hungry for something new, intu Milton Keynes will be the place to be this August as it brings its first ever Summer Food Festival to the centre.

Every Friday to Sunday throughout August - including Bank Holiday Monday - Oak Court will be transformed into a food-lover's dream.

Are you intu food? See what we did there...

From traditional Greek food to Mexican Tapas, delectable waffles to a rum bar, the food festival promises to offer something for families to enjoy together.

“This is a chance to taste something new and exciting from around the world, created by local people that have a passion for their inherited cuisine,” says marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes Kirsty McGiff.

Amongst those confirmed so far; Taco Shack, Waffles on Wheels, Hilltop Catering, Wilsons Grill, Rumbarbar and Brew House.

There will also be a bouncy castle, carousel rides, a free colouring area for children and music,

Kirsty said: “Following the great success of the Artisan Market where we give local independent businesses a platform to promote themselves, the Summer Food Festival will give food businesses a place to show and sell their produce.

“By turning this into an event, we hope to see families spend the day in the centre, enjoy the activities and ultimately put a smile on everyone’s face this summer.”