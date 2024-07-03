Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live music events, ‘sip and paint’ sessions and screen live sports events are just some of the fun things coming to Milton Keynes this summer.

Community hub Unity Place has launched its summer series to encourage families and friends to come together for activities during the warmer months.

Directly opposite MK Station Square, the venue will host live music events, ‘sip and paint’ sessions, drag events, and screen live sports events on the big screen throughout the season.

Kicking the season off this month, the team is launching a series of Unity Place Quiz Nights, a fun and challenging evening at the Urban Food Market on the ground floor of Unity Place. There will be two quiz nights: July 11 and August 1 from 6-8pm, at £2 per person, paid on arrival.

Events will be held over the summer

Unity Sky Lounge will be launching a Sip and Paint series - the perfect night out with friends and an opportunity to unleash creativity, alongside the restaurants’ small plates and classic cocktails with a twist. These take place on July 6 & 31, and August 3 from 6-8pm.

With multiple sports events scheduled this summer, Unity Place will be the place to watch it live in Milton Keynes. A large screen will be up all summer long in the Urban Food Market, playing UEFA EUROs, Wimbledon and the Olympics opening ceremony. While enjoying the live action on a big screen, food and drink will be served from a variety of food vendors at the Urban Food Market.

Visitors can enjoy Unity Place’s Urban Food Market, which is normally open only on weekdays during the day. Unity Place are opening it up during the summer series’ events so that guests can enjoy delicious street food from their vendors’.

Unity Place’s jam-packed summer schedule is evolving, with additional events to be included in the series, which will be updated on Unity Place’s website.