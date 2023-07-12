Summer of Play booking opens with thousands of fun activities for children in Milton Keynes

Families can book now for the city’s Summer of Play, which offers thousands of free activities to keep children amused during the school holidays.

Milton Keynes City Council is once again funding the highly successful programme and it includes more than 23,000 free activity sessions for families with children in receipt of benefit related Free School Meals (FSM).

There are hundreds of different activities, ranging from basketball and netball to cookery and trampolining.

Cllr Zoe Nolan launches MK Summer of Play, with Olympian Peter Bakare (left) and Nigel Lloyd from 5 On It Foundation.

Taking place between 31 July and 24 August, each session includes free food and at least four hours of activities. Events will run across 55 locations in Milton Keynes, with a wide range of sports, crafts, cookery, music and other activities for children of all ages.

Eligible families can book spaces via the online booking system here. People are advised to book soon, as places are snapped up very quickly,

The system also has links to clubs and other events open to all families in Milton Keynes. This includes the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival (21-30 July) ,which is co-funded by the city council and brings together art, live performances, and interactive family activities.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “There’s so much for local families, teenagers, and young people to enjoy locally this summer. Alongside activities specifically for eligible families, everyone can take part in events and clubs – many of which are free - at our children’s centres, libraries and SEND (special educational needs) service. Please check out our website where we have lots of information and useful links to learn more.“Our providers are able to cater their events for people with special educational needs and disabilities. We’re pleased to be building on the success of last year and hope to meet many of you over the summer.”

This year, Milton Keynes City Council worked with 28 local clubs, charities, schools and organisations to provide activities alongside its own Children and Family Centres and Music Hub.