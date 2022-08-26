Summer of Play scheme in Milton Keynes proves popular with FREE sessions still available

But there are still thousands of sessions scheduled to take place before the end of August with spaces available for performing arts, cheerleading, holiday clubs and more.

The council-funded Summer of Play has become a welcome boost to struggling local families and covers hundreds of different indoor and outdoor activities.

More than 17,000 sessions have already run this month with each one including a healthy meal and snack. Events are happening across 50 locations in MK, with a wide range of sports, crafts, cookery, music, and activities for children of all ages.

Children enjoying a tennis class at one of the sessions run by All People Active in New Bradwell

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Once again, our Summer of Play is proving incredibly popular and I’d like to thank all those providers who have stepped up this year to create such an exciting and varied programme.

"We’ve already delivered more than 70,000 hours of free activities and thousands of healthy meals for local children and young people. There’s still plenty to come for the rest of August so please do look at our website if you haven’t already.”

The full programme is available to all families living in MK and can be viewed online at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/HAF. To book spaces, families should contact providers directly using the contact details within the programme. For further details email [email protected]