Summer of Play scheme in Milton Keynes proves popular with FREE sessions still available
Milton Keynes Council has provided more than 33,000 FREE activity sessions for children and young people via the Summer of Play programme.
But there are still thousands of sessions scheduled to take place before the end of August with spaces available for performing arts, cheerleading, holiday clubs and more.
The council-funded Summer of Play has become a welcome boost to struggling local families and covers hundreds of different indoor and outdoor activities.
More than 17,000 sessions have already run this month with each one including a healthy meal and snack. Events are happening across 50 locations in MK, with a wide range of sports, crafts, cookery, music, and activities for children of all ages.
Most Popular
-
1
Three car convoy carries out dramatic ram raid in Milton Keynes
-
2
Award-winning traditional butchers shop forced to close down in Milton Keynes town due to soaring cost of refrigerating its meat
-
3
Have your say about plans to build 171 new homes on green open space on Milton Keynes estate
-
4
Couple who paid Milton Keynes Council almost £4,000 for dropped kerb outside her house slams 'terrible service’
-
5
Modular homes that take just weeks to build are set to go on the market in Milton Keynes
Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Once again, our Summer of Play is proving incredibly popular and I’d like to thank all those providers who have stepped up this year to create such an exciting and varied programme.
"We’ve already delivered more than 70,000 hours of free activities and thousands of healthy meals for local children and young people. There’s still plenty to come for the rest of August so please do look at our website if you haven’t already.”
The full programme is available to all families living in MK and can be viewed online at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/HAF. To book spaces, families should contact providers directly using the contact details within the programme. For further details email [email protected]
The council is also inviting families who have attended a session to give their feedback via a brief questionnaire.