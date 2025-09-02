Summer play programme for children notches up record attendance in Milton Keynes

A record number of children and young people enjoyed a wide range of free activities and healthy food at locations across the city this summer – thanks to the city council.

MKCC’s Holiday Fun and Food programme saw a record number of takers, with an increase of around 200 children compared to last year.

The programme delivered thousands of free activity sessions for children and young people, as well as providing 15,000 healthy meals and snacks over the school summer holidays.

A wide range of indoor and outdoor events took place across more than 50 locations in MK for families with children who usually receive benefit related free school meals. Activities were designed to be as inclusive as possible and this year, more than 1,000 children with special educational needs attended.

Working with local organisations such as schools, clubs and charities, the council created a total of 24,000 sessions throughout August, covering sports such as basketball, netball, and football alongside day trips, cookery, crafting and music.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: ““Our popular Fun and Food programme has provided thousands of local children with memorable experiences… we know that the wide range of activities plus healthy free meals were a welcome boost to many families.

"I’m pleased to see the large number of young people with special educational needs and disabilities who were able to take part and we welcome feedback from all those who attended.”

