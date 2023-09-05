News you can trust since 1981
Super fit six-year-old from Milton Keynes completes gruelling triathlon for charity

He had to run, swim and cycle long distances
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
A super fit six year old boy from MK has raised more than £1,500 for charity by completing a gruelling triathlon that would defeat many adults.

Athletics mad Billy Williams had to run, swim and cycle long distances at the popular Henley Triathlon – and he smashed it,

His efforts have raised £1501 money for Willen Hospice through a fundraising page set up specially for people to donate.

Billy is super fit at the age of six and has just completed his first triathlonBilly is super fit at the age of six and has just completed his first triathlon
Billy’s dad Danny Williams is a personal trainer known as Coach DW and has worked with numerous Olympic athletes and celebrities.

He taught Billy to swim almost as soon as he could walk and by the age of two, the youngster was swimming 10 lengths.

He likes nothing better than going for a run or cycle around Willen Lake or lifting weights in the family’s home gym, said his dad.

“Billy has always been in a fitness and training environment and also loves lifting weights, ever since lockdowns when he and his elder brother would just hang out in the home gym,” he said.

Billy has been swimming since he was a tiny totBilly has been swimming since he was a tiny tot
Billy has been swimming since he was a tiny tot

“More recently, Billy took to Parkrun but quite typically refused to do the children’s version, instead insisting on doing the adults one around Willen Lake every Saturday morning.

“Given his love of swimming, as well as cycling and running around Willen Lake, attempting a triathlon seemed a natural next step.”

Billy, who who attends Glastonbury Thorn School in Shenley Church End, wanted to raise money for Willen Hospice because he passes the place regularly during his cycle rides and runs around the lake.

Danny, a former Fitness Manager and PT for David Lloyd Leisure, said: “I used to own a country pub with a lake and pond in the grounds and it was always important that Billy learned to swim at a young age. But I had no idea he would really take to swimming the way he has.

Last year Billy become the first five year old in the UK to swim a kilometre of front crawl non-stop, a feat he achieved at the David Lloyd Club in MK.

