Super Sherrock beats Suljovic to make more darts history

They have dubbed her the Queen of Alexandra Palace, she's been tweeted by Billie Jean King and is the face of darts, but Fallon Sherrock did not let fame go to her head as she dumped out Mensur Suljovic in the second round of the PDC World Championships on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes made history last week when she became the first female player to beat a male counterpart in the competition, but few predicted a repeat against the 11th seed.

Fallon Sherrock celebrates her win

However, some sensational finishing from Sherrock, saw her claim a 3-1 win, finishing with the bullseye on an 86 checkout, to set up a clash with Chris Dobey in the next round.

“I cannot believe it! I think I’ve just taken out a seed!” she beamed on the stage.

“My finishing was spot on. With everything that has gone on in the last few days, I’ve just been focussing on my finishing. I know I can score, and if I can get a shot, I knew I could take it.”

And she certainly did. Completing 69 per cent of her doubles, including a mighty 131 en route to the first set, Austrian Suljovic had no response.

Mensur Suljovic congratulates Sherrock on her win

After a five-leg strak for Suljovic, which saw him claim the second set and a 2-0 lead in the third, Sherrock looked on the way out of the competition.

But a four-leg streak of her own put her in contention for the third set. Suljovic though had three darts at a double to claim it, only to allow Sherrock a look in, and she took it to go 2-1 up.

The fourth set would be historic for Sherrock, as Suljovic missed a dart at tops to claim it, only for Sherrock to check out on 86, finishing with the bull.

“I’m still waiting for it all to sink in, but it’s not going to sink in soon, I don’t know how I’m going to sleep tonight,” she added

Sherrock moves on to the third round

“I couldn’t believe I hit bull – it was amazing! It was a sigh of relief because I’ve tried to get back to 2-2 and I didn’t want to go to a last set.”

With four more matches seprating Sherrock from the final, and with the crowd on her side, she says there is no reason why she cannot go all the way.

She said: “Why not?! I’ve won two games, I’ll take it one game at a time but it’s happening!

“I’m certainly going to try.”