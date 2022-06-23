Superb 4-bedroom converted water mill with swimming pool for sale in Milton Keynes town

This rare Grade II listed family home, which dates back to the early 1700s offers a real blend of modern and old on a superb plot with magnificent gardens and bordering open fields in open countryside.
In brief the property comprises: entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room with exposed brick and log burning feature fireplace, modern kitchen/dining room, utility room, and conservatory. Upstairs there’s a first floor landing, bedroom two with dressing area and en suite shower room, bedroom three, bedroom four, and family bathroom. The second floor landing has a master bedroom leading off with double dressing room areas and en suite bathroom.
Outside the property features double garage with electric doors with carport /parking area and extensive landscaped garden.
The swimming pool is located to the side of the property and offers a seating area overlooking a beautifully landscaped garden which is perfect for entertaining.
Other features include:
> Beautiful south facing landscaped rear garden
> Exposed brickwork, original beams, log burning fireplace
> 3246 sq ft of accommodation over 3 floors
> Many original Mill features retained
> Set adjacent to Water Hall Park which is managed by The Parks Trust
> Views across open countryside, River Ouzel and The Grand Union Canal
> No Upper chain.
