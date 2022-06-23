Superb 4-bedroom converted water mill with swimming pool for sale in Milton Keynes town

This rare Grade II listed family home, which dates back to the early 1700s offers a real blend of modern and old on a superb plot with magnificent gardens and bordering open fields in open countryside.

In brief the property comprises: entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room with exposed brick and log burning feature fireplace, modern kitchen/dining room, utility room, and conservatory. Upstairs there’s a first floor landing, bedroom two with dressing area and en suite shower room, bedroom three, bedroom four, and family bathroom. The second floor landing has a master bedroom leading off with double dressing room areas and en suite bathroom.

Outside the property features double garage with electric doors with carport /parking area and extensive landscaped garden.

The swimming pool is located to the side of the property and offers a seating area overlooking a beautifully landscaped garden which is perfect for entertaining.

Other features include:

> Beautiful south facing landscaped rear garden

> Exposed brickwork, original beams, log burning fireplace

> 3246 sq ft of accommodation over 3 floors

> Many original Mill features retained

> Set adjacent to Water Hall Park which is managed by The Parks Trust

> Views across open countryside, River Ouzel and The Grand Union Canal

> No Upper chain.

Viewings are strictly by appointment via agents Alexander Lawrence with offers in excess of £800,000. Scheduled viewing appointments will be held on Saturday, July 2 from 1.30pm- 4.30pm.

Call the agents on 01908 871195 for more details.

Photographs courtesy of Right Move.

1. Offers in excess of £800,000 are invited on this magnificent 4-bedroom converted water mill with swimming pool The dining area has doors opening on to patio area and extensive landscaped gardens Photo: prop PAP Photo Sales

2. Viewings of this impressive property in Mill Road, Bletchley, will be held by appointment on July 2 As you would expect the property boasts character and a wealth of original features including exposed beams Photo: -Property PAP Photo Sales

3. This fine example of a Grade II listed home offering the luxury of a swimming pool, is located in Water Eaton, Bletchley The modern kitchen is well equipped with a range of cupboards, work surfaces, breakfast bar with inset sink and generous wine cooler Photo: property PAP Photo Sales

4. This converted 18th century water mill in Bletchley offers numerous benefits including swimming pool, electric double garage and beautiful landscaped gardens The Water Mill offers four bedrooms including the master bedroom which offers double dressing room areas and en suite bathroom Photo: property PA Photo Sales