Superfit Milton Keynes woman with Alzheimer's will walk 190 miles for charity

A superfit woman with Alzheimer’s is walking 190 miles over 15 days to raise money for research into the condition.

Mary Hurst and her husband Peter will begin the Wainwright’s Coast 2 Coast walk on June 4.

Peter and Mary Hurst

They will trek from Saint Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hoods’s Bay in North Yorkshire.

And Peter has set up a fundraising page on Just Giving to appeal for sponsorship.

He said: “Mary was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. She remains very physically fit and enjoys her walking, so with this mind we have decided hopefully to complete walk and get some sponsorship for the Alzheimer’s Society to help with their support and research. This will make our challenge even more rewarding.”

Peter added: “My wife has always wanted to tackle this walk ever since I first met her and although we have done a number of long distance paths in the past we never found the opportunity or the time to do the Coast to Coast.

More than 85,000 people are affected by Alzheimer’s in the United Kingdom.

Peter said: “Maybe you could see your way to sponsoring us and hopefully together we can help make living with dementia easier for others in the future.”

You can donate on the Just Giving page.