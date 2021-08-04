Supermarket launches budget stationery 'Pick Up Packs' for schoolchildren in Milton Keynes
The packs contain pens, pencils, rubbers, rulers and maths sets
Morrisons has launched a range of special stationery Pick Up Packs to help families who struggle with the cost of children going back to school.
Customers can buy one of the pre-packed bags and it will be donated to a needy local family in time for the new school year.
The bags will be available to purchase each day and will contain popular items such as pens, pencils, rubbers, rulers and maths sets.
Customers can pick up a pack on their way into the store, pay for the items at the till and then place the bag in a dedicated donation station. Store Community Champions will then distribute the packs to local schools and community groups.
The packs will cost up to £5 and will vary on price depending on the products inside each pack.
Back to School Pick Up Packs is the latest scheme introduced by Morrisons to help make it easier for its customers to help those in their local community and follows the success of Pick Up Packs for food which has seen over £1 million donated to local food banks this year.
Rebecca Singleton, Customer & Community Director at Morrisons, said: “Going back to school can be both a nervous and exciting time for families. We hope these packs go some way to helping local children and their families who may struggle with the costs of going back to school - and take one thing off the to do list.”