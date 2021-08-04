Morrisons has launched a range of special stationery Pick Up Packs to help families who struggle with the cost of children going back to school.

Customers can buy one of the pre-packed bags and it will be donated to a needy local family in time for the new school year.

The bags will be available to purchase each day and will contain popular items such as pens, pencils, rubbers, rulers and maths sets.

Customers can pay for a pack to be donated to a needy family

Customers can pick up a pack on their way into the store, pay for the items at the till and then place the bag in a dedicated donation station. Store Community Champions will then distribute the packs to local schools and community groups.

The packs will cost up to £5 and will vary on price depending on the products inside each pack.

Back to School Pick Up Packs is the latest scheme introduced by Morrisons to help make it easier for its customers to help those in their local community and follows the success of Pick Up Packs for food which has seen over £1 million donated to local food banks this year.